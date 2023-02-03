Potbelly Offering Free Soup on National Homemade Soup Day

Potbelly Perks members are getting warm and cozy this February with the brand’s signature soup. And, what better way to celebrate National Homemade Soup Day, Feb. 4, than with a free cup of soup?

On this souped-up Saturday, Potbelly shops are offering a free cup of Potbelly’s beloved soup, chili, or mac & cheese to Perks members only. The offer will be available to any Perks member who places an order for an entrée online, through the Potbelly app or in shop when you scan the Perk. Soup-er fans are often seen dipping their sandwiches in the soup for an extra tasty bite.

The “Comfort in a Cup” offerings include:

Broccoli Cheddar Soup: Creamy cheese soup with tender pieces of broccoli and carrots.

Chicken Pot Pie: Tender, slow-roasted chicken breast and veggies topped with crumbles of fresh-baked pie crust.

Garden Vegetable Soup: Beans, carrots, celery, corn, mushrooms, onions, peppers, potatoes and zucchini in a light tomato broth.

Loaded Baked Potato: Hearty potato soup with bacon, cheddar cheese and green onion.

Chili: Hearty beef chili with kidney beans, bell peppers and onions.

Mac & Cheese: Creamy, three cheese Mac.

The promotion is available to Perks members who order online, through the Potbelly app or in shop when you scan the perk. The Perk will automatically be dropped into members’ accounts on Feb. 4.