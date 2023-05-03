Potbelly Offering Special Deals for Teachers and Nurses in May

This May, Potbelly is finding a few tasty ways to say thank you to those that do so much for our communities.

During both National Nurses Week, Saturday, May 6 through Friday, May 12, and Teacher Appreciation Week, Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12, Potbelly will be giving both groups of professionals a well-deserved treat, a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink.

Potbelly’s craveable cookies are baked fresh, in shop every day. Teachers and nurses can choose from multiple options, such as the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie to the Sugar Cookie, Chocolate Brownie Cookie or a regular fountain drink.

Beyond the in-shop freebies for the neighborhood heroes, Potbelly will be surprising nurses and teachers by dropping off treats for them at nearby schools, hospitals and medical centers in select Potbelly markets.