Potbelly to Open New Franchise in Tampa Bay

Potbelly Corporation announced that the opening of its newest franchised location in Tampa Bay will be early next week, just off Interstate 75 at the Selmon Expressway near Brandon. Bringing even more good vibes to the market, the new drive-thru equipped location is joining the brand’s two existing locations locally, one at Tampa International Airport and the other adjacent to Raymond James Stadium and George Steinbrenner Field in Northwest Tampa. Situated at 2520 S. Falkenburg Rd. among an impressive collection of restaurants, hotels and big box retailers, the shop will open on Tuesday, June 14.

The location is celebrating opening week with two tasty promotions. Customers who visit the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop between Tuesday, June 14, and Friday June 17, will receive a free cookie with any sandwich purchase. Those who visit on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, and purchase any Original-sized sandwich will receive a second Original sized-sandwich of equal or lesser value, free.

The new Falkenburg location marks the second shop in a franchise development agreement for a total of 15 locations throughout the Tampa market. With extensive experience owning and operating more than 60 restaurant locations across a variety of brands, the operator is well-equipped to spearhead Potbelly’s Tampa expansion.

“We are excited to bring our second location to Tampa Bay. Now, Potbelly will be even more convenient for fans who love our toasty sandwiches, crisp salads, hand dipped shakes and our freshly baked cookies,” says Mike Daner, operating partner at STA Management. “I am confident that this new location will become a go-to mealtime destination for even more Tampa-area residents.”

The location’s hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Delivery, order ahead, catering, and the Potbelly Perks reward program are available through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly app.