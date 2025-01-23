Potbelly Corporation announced its opening at The Greens of Strongsville—the premier shopping and dining destination in southwest Cleveland. Nestled along the bustling retail corridor of Royalton Road (18062 Royalton Road) and anchored by big-name retailers like Target, Heinen’s T.J. Maxx, and Sephora, the new shop is well positioned to serve the area’s dynamic mix of families, shoppers, and professionals on the go. This location is the 15th in Ohio, with two of the six Cleveland-area shops debuting in the past two months. Lakewood opened in mid-December.

“Northeast Ohio has embraced Potbelly with open arms, and we’re excited to bring our signature toasty sandwiches and good vibes to the lively Strongsville community and the southwest suburbs,” said Jason Lynch, General Manager. “As a local resident, I’m proud to offer my neighbors a craveable mealtime destination for any occasion—whether it’s a quick lunch, a family outing, or an after-school treat. We’re the go-to gathering spot for the community.”

The new shop will officially open on Tuesday, January 28 at 10 AM. As a symbol of its community involvement, a Potbelly brand pillar, each of the first 100 guests on opening day will receive a free sandwich coupon for their next visit.

Regular hours for the new Strongsville shop are 10 AM to 10 PM daily. Delivery, order ahead and catering are available through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly App. Plus, the shop has aligned with third-party delivery services for fan convenience. To contact the shop directly, call (440) 534-0891.

For exclusive offers and rewards, Potbelly encourages fans to join the Potbelly Perks program, where they can unlock free sandwiches, cookies and special offers throughout the year.