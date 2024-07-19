Potbelly Corporation, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, announced today a new location opening in its home city of Chicago. Situated in The Shops at North Bridge, the iconic shopping district and destination for world-class retail and dining experiences located on The Magnificent Mile, the new Potbelly shop will serve local residents, tourists, business professionals and corporate catering clients.

Since its inception in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, Potbelly has grown to more than 40 Chicago locations and more than 110 throughout Illinois. Following its closure at The Shops at North Bridge on the heels of the pandemic, Potbelly is making a return to its loyal fan base in the area with a new street-front location. This new shop is another example of the brand showcasing its prominence in the Windy City.

“Potbelly is synonymous with Chicago, so we’re proud to give our home city and guests to the city even more opportunities to enjoy our craveable menu. Our new home at the Shops at North Bridge will reflect the energy and vibe of this fast-paced section of River North,” said Andrew Schneider, Regional Director for Potbelly. “River North is such a vibrant area buzzing with locals, a fervent workforce, and huge crowds of tourists. We’re thrilled to be able to welcome them to a shop that will be extremely convenient for so many.”

The shop will officially open on Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. with a grand opening promotion throughout the week, offering the first 50 customers each day a free cookie on their next visit. Regular hours for Potbelly at The Shops at North Bridge are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday.

Delivery, order ahead and catering are available through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly App. Plus, the shop has aligned with third-party delivery services.

For exclusive offers and rewards, Potbelly encourages fans to join the Potbelly Perks program, where they can unlock free sandwiches, cookies and special offers throughout the year. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks.