Potbelly, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, announced today the opening of its newest location in Carmel, Indiana. Set to open Tuesday, May 20, at 2436 E 146th Street, the new Potbelly strengthens the brand’s well-established presence in the state, marking the 11th location in Indiana, second in Carmel and fourth in the greater Indianapolis area.

Situated in Cool Creek Commons, a high-traffic, grocery-anchored retail center, the shop is in the most densely populated suburban area of Indianapolis. In addition to The Fresh Market grocer anchor, the shop is adjacent to big-box retailer Total Wine, and other popular shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. With steady drive-by and foot traffic throughout the week, Potbelly at Cool Creek Commons is ideally positioned to serve neighborhood residents, visitors and the local workforce.

“Carmel, and the entire Indianapolis area, has always shown Potbelly a lot of love, and we’re thrilled to open another location here,” said Jackson Russell, District Manager and local resident of the Cool Creek Commons shop. “This new shop means even more of our signature toasty sandwiches, salads, hand-spun shakes, and fresh-baked cookies for our longtime fans and first-time guests. We are excited to welcome them through the doors, and we’re confident it will quickly become a neighborhood favorite hangout.”

To celebrate the opening, the shop is giving its first 100 customers a free sandwich coupon for their next visit.

Regular hours for Potbelly at Cool Creek Commons are 10 AM to 10 PM daily. Delivery, order ahead and catering are available in-shop, through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly App. Plus, the shop has aligned with third-party delivery services.

For exclusive offers and rewards, Potbelly encourages fans to join the Potbelly Perks program, where they can unlock free sandwiches, cookies and special offers throughout the year. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks.