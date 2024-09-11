Potbelly Corporation, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, announced a new location opening in Fort Myers, Florida at the Palmetto Commons, a popular regional retail destination. Situated at the intersection of Colonial Blvd and Interstate 75, the new shop sits at one of the busiest intersections in Southwest Florida.

This will be the first of eight planned locations in a multi-unit agreement with Innovative Consulting & Management Inc. in Charlotte, Collier, and Lee counties. Tommy Sims, CEO of Innovative Consulting & Management, brings an accomplished background in fine dining restaurant development and contracting to his team’s Potbelly franchise investment.

“We’ve heard the demand for a Potbelly in this region and are thrilled to be the first to bring this beloved brand to the area,” said Sims. “With our prime location, we’re positioned to help the neighborhood experience the joy of toasty sandwiches, fresh salads, hand-dipped shakes and shop-baked cookies. We’re confident this new shop will quickly become a cherished community favorite.”

A grand opening celebration will take place on Friday, September 20. As an extra treat, the first 100 guests will receive a free sandwich coupon for their next visit.

In addition to the new Fort Myers shop, Florida overall has over 80 shops under development agreements from all across the state, but specific areas include: Tampa, Sarasota-Bradenton, Fort Myers-Naples, Broward County, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Gainesville, Ocala, Jacksonville and Panama City Beach. For more information on franchising opportunities with Potbelly Sandwich Works, LLC, please visit our website www.potbelly.com/franchising-why-potbelly.

Regular hours for Potbelly at Fort Myers are 10 AM to 9 PM daily. Delivery, order ahead and catering are available through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly App. Plus, the shop has aligned with third-party delivery services.

For exclusive offers and rewards, Potbelly encourages fans to join the Potbelly Perks program, where they can unlock free sandwiches, cookies and special offers throughout the year.