Potbelly Corporation announced the opening of its newest location. Opening in Lumberton, Texas, the shop is situated at 309 N LHS Drive and includes a drive thru. It is the first Potbelly in Hardin County.

Positioned along Lumberton’s highly-trafficked retail and business district, the shop will cater to residents, visitors, and the city’s thriving workforce in one of Southeast Texas’ fastest-growing areas.

A grand opening celebration will take place on Tuesday, December 10, featuring a ribbon-cutting event. As an extra treat, each of the first 100 people will receive a complimentary cookie coupon for their next visit.

“We’ve heard the demand for a Potbelly in Lumberton and are thrilled to bring a brand that commands a cult-following to the region,” said Darlene Williams, General Manager. “As a Lumberton local, I’m confident that our toasty sandwiches, fresh salads, hand-dipped shakes and shop-baked cookies will become community staples. We’re proud to be continuing the brand’s growth in Southeast Texas.”

The Lumberton shop joins 50-plus locations across Texas, including several in the nearby Houston market. Regular hours for Potbelly at Lumberton are 10 AM to 9 PM daily. Delivery, order ahead and catering are available through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly App. Plus, the shop has aligned with third-party delivery services.