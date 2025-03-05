Potbelly, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, announced the opening of its new shop in Davenport, Florida. Opening on Friday, March 7, at 1315 Posner Boulevard, the new Potbelly location is a welcome addition to the bustling Posner Park retail area.

Welcoming 72 million shoppers annually, Posner Park spans over 80 acres and is filled with a dynamic collection of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Potbelly on Posner Boulevard is situated within Posner Park’s newest retail section, Posner Village. The new shop sits alongside several prominent stores, including Marshalls and Burlington. Potbelly will welcome nearby residents, the local workforce and Posner Park shoppers with its toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes, freshly baked cookies and other craveable menu options.

Potbelly on Posner Boulevard is owned and operated by STA Management, a renowned and highly skilled restaurant management group with deep Florida roots. This will be the seventh Potbelly shop in STA Management’s Florida portfolio – which includes its recent openings in Plant City, North Tampa and Largo.

“Posner Park is the absolute perfect spot for Potbelly, and we’re thrilled to be here. It’s situated in the heart of one of Florida’s most lively retail scenes where longtime and new fans of the brand will be able to enjoy the brand with maximum convenience,” said Randy Asmar, who co-leads Potbelly operations for STA Management. “As we continue to grow Potbelly throughout the area, we have seen the brand quickly become a fan-favorite within our new communities.”

In addition to the new Davenport shop, Potbelly has over 80 shops under development agreements across the state, including Tampa, Sarasota-Bradenton, Fort Myers-Naples, Broward County, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Gainesville, Ocala, Jacksonville and Panama City Beach.

Regular operating hours for this shop are from 10 AM to 9 PM daily. Delivery, order ahead and catering are available in-shop, through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly App. Additionally, Potbelly on Posner Boulevard will be offering delivery through third-party services, increasing the shop’s accessibility to the community.