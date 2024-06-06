Potbelly Corporation, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, announced a new location opening in Troy, Michigan, at the Somerset Collection, Michigan’s premier shopping destination. Opening in the Peacock Cafes on Somerset Collection North Level 3, the new location builds on the brand’s well-established Michigan presence. This new shop marks the 30th location in the state and joins over 20 Potbelly locations already in the Metro Detroit area, with one nearby in Troy. Potbelly continues to add presence into non-traditional spaces and locations, providing consumers with what they crave in environments where they live and shop.

“Somerset Collection draws in big crowds, and many are looking for a craveable meal while out shopping. Our sandwiches, salads, shakes and cookies provide shoppers with the convenient option they are looking for,” said Alex Howe, general manager of the shop at Somerset Collection. “With a lively mall in a vibrant community, we’re truly in a great location for Potbelly to thrive.”

The shop will officially open on Tuesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. with free cookie coupons shared with shoppers throughout the week. A ribbon cutting with Mayor Baker will take place Tuesday, June 11 at 11 a.m. Regular hours for Potbelly at Somerset Collection are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Delivery, order ahead and catering are available through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly App. Plus, the shop has aligned with third-party delivery services.

For exclusive offers and rewards, Potbelly encourages fans to join the Potbelly Perks program, where they can unlock free sandwiches, cookies and special offers throughout the year. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks.