Potbelly, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, announced the opening of its 9th location in New York City. Situated a short distance from the city’s iconic Washington Square Park, the shop is set to open on Tuesday, September 24 at 740 Broadway, on the southeast corner of Broadway and Astor Place in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood. The bustling neighborhood shop will draw in local residents, the workforce and nearby NYU students.

The opening marks the first new Potbelly location spearheaded by the United One Group. The team is dedicated to bringing more of the brand’s signature offerings to New York having previously acquired eight Potbelly shops in the city and committing to the development of 13 locations within the next several years. Through their plans to expand Potbelly, United One Group is making its signature toasty sandwiches and other craveable menu items accessible to even more fans.

“NoHo is one of New York City’s quintessential destinations with Washington Square Park around the corner, NYU and vibrant residential and shopping areas. Opening Potbelly in this neighborhood will complement the scene there very well, especially as a fantastic new lunchtime option,” said Paramjit Josan, CEO of United One Group. “We have a strong following already throughout the city and adding our NoHo shop fills a void Potbelly fans have felt. It is the perfect spot for fans to grab sandwiches, salads, shakes and cookies, whether they want to relax a bit at the shop or take it on the go.”

United One Group brings more than 75 years of expertise in the restaurant industry, specializing in developing and operating fast-casual and quick-service concepts. With extensive knowledge of the Manhattan area and the local real estate market, United One Group is equipped to successfully open new Potbelly locations in the coming years.

Regular hours for Potbelly at 740 Broadway are 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Sundays. Delivery, order ahead and catering are available in-shop, through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly App.

For exclusive offers and rewards, Potbelly encourages fans to join the Potbelly Perks program, where they can unlock free sandwiches, cookies and special offers throughout the year. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks.