Potbelly Opens Second Tampa Location

Potbelly Sandwich Shop announced today the opening of its second location in Tampa, joining the brand’s shop at the Tampa International Airport. Situated in Northwest Tampa at 4736 N. Dale Mabry Highway, the shop is opening at a new retail and restaurant center adjacent to Raymond James Stadium and George Steinbrenner Field. Officially opening to the public on Tuesday, June 15, the shop is celebrating its grand opening with a pair of tasty promotions, which includes giving customers who purchase a cookie and a drink a free 6-inch sandwich of their choice. After June 15, guests can enjoy a free cookie with the purchase of any sandwich for the remainder of the week (June 16 – 19).



This new location is the first shop in a franchise development agreement for 15 locations in the Tampa market. With significant experience in the food space, the local 60-unit, multi-brand operator is well equipped for Potbelly operations.



“Our experience has made us more than ready to open our first of many shops in Tampa. It’s exciting to bring this iconic concept to a vibrant area,” says Mike Daner, director of operations at the shop. “We’re eager to open our doors to the community. Potbelly creates a warm environment for friends and family to enjoy a meal together, and we’re looking forward to introducing people to our toasty sandwiches, crisp salads, hand-dipped shakes and our famous cookies that we bake in shop daily. Tampa is in for a treat!”



Hours of operation are 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily. Delivery, contactless curbside pickup and catering services are available through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly app. All deliveries include tamper-proof stickers to ensure safety.