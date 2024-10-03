Potbelly and Tractor Beverage Company are collaborating on an exciting and refreshing new beverage rollout at neighborhood sandwich shops nationwide. Starting Monday, September 30, 2024, new Craft Refreshers will be available at all participating Potbelly shops.

These high-quality, non-carbonated beverages include refreshing and flavorful options like popular Strawberry Dragonfruit and Lemonade. In addition to bursting with sweet and fruity flavors Potbelly fans will crave, these new beverages are also organic and non-GMO. Craft Refreshers will be available next to the soft drink fountain and are priced the same as fountain drinks.

“Potbelly fans love our large assortment of beverage options…it’s part of the Potbelly experience and being able to customize your meal the way you want. Now, our fans can choose from even more options that deliver fresh flavors,” said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “The Craft Refreshers are a natural extension of our commitment to serving quality ingredients. Plus, they are the perfect complement to any of our craveable entrees, delivering maximum refreshment while supporting mindful, feel-good choices. And, they are so delicious, they’re sure to become a fan favorite and create a new reason to come to Potbelly.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Potbelly to bring certified organic, non-GMO beverages to their customers,” said Luke Emery, Chief Customer Officer for Tractor Beverage Company. “At Tractor, we’re passionate about creating delicious drinks that not only taste incredible but are crafted with ingredients you can feel good about. Potbelly’s new Craft Refreshers embody that commitment, offering their fans refreshing flavors that pair perfectly with their iconic menu. We believe this collaboration will elevate the beverage experience and give Potbelly’s customers even more reasons to return.”

Craft Refreshers can be purchased through the Potbelly App, potbelly.com, and in-shop