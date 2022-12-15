Potbelly Perks Members Get BOGO Deal on December 20

Potbelly Perks members are all on the ‘nice list’ this year, and there’s only one way to celebrate.

On Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022, Potbelly is gifting Perks members a buy one, get one (BOGO) sandwich deal. Valid this day only, loyal fans can purchase any Original-sized sandwich and get another of equal or lesser value for free. All fans who are not yet Perks members are still able to receive the offer as long as they sign up by Dec. 20.

“It’s a great way to celebrate the holiday season with our loyal fans,” says David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “We’re giving our fans what they want most; hot, oven-toasted sandwiches. So, bring your holiday spirit to Potbelly on Tuesday and share a free sandwich with a friend, family, or treat yourself.”

Perks members will receive the BOGO Perk dropped into their accounts on Tuesday Dec. 20. When they order any Original-sized sandwich they will receive a second Original-sized sandwich of equal or lesser value for free.