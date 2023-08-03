Potbelly Perks Members Get Free Cookie on August 4

Potbelly fans can’t resist the brand’s mouthwatering Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie, and this National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, they can fulfill their insatiable urge.

On Friday, August 4, Potbelly is giving all Potbelly Perks members the famed Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, or any other cookie on the brand’s menu, for free with an entrée purchase (entrees include sandwich, soup, salad or Pick Your Pair). Members can revel in this indulgent offer by ordering on Potbelly.com, the Potbelly app or in-shop with app scan.

All Potbelly cookies are freshly baked in-shop. As noted, the National Day promotion includes the classic Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, the Sugar, the Chocolate Brownie Cookie and the Lemon Cheesecake Cookie.

New fans who download the Potbelly app and sign up for a Potbelly Perks reward account earn a free sandwich after their first purchase.