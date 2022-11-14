Potbelly Presents Deal for National Pickle Day

Potbelly fans nationwide will soon be able to relish National Pickle Day on Monday, November 14. The brand is honoring the salty snack by offering its signature whole pickle for free with the purchase of any entrée.

To redeem the free dill-icious side, customers can use promo code “pickle” when ordering online or on the Potbelly app; the offer is only available on Nov. 14 and cannot be redeemed via in-store ordering. Entrée orders include any sandwich, whole salad, bowl of soup or Pick Your Pair.

In addition to the promo, to celebrate the day, Potbelly encourages pickle enthusiasts to tag their “pickle partner” – the person that everyone always gives their pickle to – on social media.

Fans can order online by visiting www.potbelly.com/order, through the app, which is available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks.

On top of earning points toward free sandwiches with every purchase, Perks members also get exclusive offers and rewards throughout the year.