Potbelly to Resurface Lucky 7 From Underground Menu

Potbelly is resurfacing another fan favorite from the brand’s beloved Underground Menu, the Lucky 7. Available only on the Potbelly App beginning Aug. 21, the sandwich unites all seven meats from the brand’s Italian and A Wreck. Served oven-toasted with provolone cheese, the Lucky 7 masterpiece creates a truly original and meaty Potbelly sandwich.

During the week of Monday, Aug. 28, Perks members earn 250 bonus points on a purchase of the Lucky 7 sandwich (Monday, Aug. 28 through Sunday, Sept. 3).

"We’ve had a lot of fun surfacing the Underground Menu which includes many beloved sandwiches our fans have enjoyed for years," says David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “The Lucky 7 is the fifth menu item released in the past six months…with more to come, so stay tuned!”

The Lucky 7 sandwich features salami, old-world capicola, pepperoni, mortadella and provolone cheese from the Italian sandwich, combined with the heartiness of turkey breast, hickory smoked ham and Angus roast beef from the A Wreck sandwich. Bound to satisfy even the largest of cravings, this meaty, cheesy combo is exclusively available via the Underground Menu on the Potbelly App.