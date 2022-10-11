Potbelly Rolling Out BOGO Deal for National Dessert Day

Potbelly will soon satisfy the sweet tooth of Potbelly Perks members nationwide on National Dessert Day, Friday, Oct. 14. The brand is celebrating the delectable day by offering a free Dream Bar or cookie of choice with the purchase of an entrée to its Perks members.

To redeem the free treat, Perks members will see the Perk for a free Dream Bar or cookie with the purchase of any sandwich dropped into their account on the morning of National Dessert Day. Entrée orders include any sandwich, whole salad, bowl of soup or Pick Your Pair.

The National Dessert Day promotion includes the full collection of fan favorite cookies, from the iconic Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie and Sugar Cookie to the Chocolate Brownie Cookie. It also includes Potbelly’s signature Dream Bar, a chocolatey oatmeal bar with sweet caramel.

Potbelly bakes its entire lineup of tasty cookie treats fresh and in-house daily.