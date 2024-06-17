Potbelly is bringing another beloved favorite to its craveable sweet treats lineup to help fans celebrate summertime and our nation’s birthday. Starting Monday, June 17, Potbelly fans can experience the flavor of crisp apples, cinnamon, and spice blended together with hand-dipped vanilla ice cream in its new American Apple Pie Shake. However, summer only lasts so long, and so does this new favorite.

“Potbelly is proud to be the neighborhood sandwich shop in communities across America, and what better way to celebrate our fans at this time of year than to bring all the flavors of a national classic to our sweet, creamy cool shakes,” said Eric Chenel, Potbelly’s Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation. “We know our fans will see fireworks after just the first sip of this flavorful new treat.”

Hand scooped and blended to order, the American Apple Pie shake is finished off with an extra treat – Potbelly’s signature shortbread cookie on the straw. In addition to this limited-time offer, Potbelly offers a wide range of shake options, including classics like the Strawberry, Chocolate, Vanilla, Oreo Cookie and Cold Brew Shakes.

While available, the American Apple Pie Shake can be purchased through the Potbelly App, potbelly.com, third-party delivery apps and in-shop.

This summer, Potbelly has announced its “Potbelly Toasty Summer”, a hot series of offers, promotions, and new menu items happening each week. This includes free delivery weekends which is active now through the end of June on delivery orders over $25 when placed through the Potbelly app and Potbelly.com.