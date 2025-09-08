Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, is surprising and delighting its hometown with a new promotion exclusively for Potbelly Perks members. From Monday, September 8, through Sunday, September 21, members who visit Chicago-area shops will receive a special reward with every purchase of $5 or more.

Each offer is a surprise, giving members exciting reasons to return for their Potbelly favorites from discounts and bonus coins to free items like chips, fountain drinks and sandwiches. Offers are valid for seven days, and there’s no limit to how many members can collect during the promotion. The more visits, the more surprises.

This promotion is tied to a broader campaign, Chicago Loves Potbelly, that celebrates the brand’s deep Chicago roots, dating back to its first shop in Lincoln Park in 1977.

“Chicago loves Potbelly and Potbelly loves Chicago. This city will always be at the heart of our story,” said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “For nearly five decades, Chicagoans have made Potbelly part of their routines, their traditions, and their communities. We’ve grown neighborhood by neighborhood, fueled by loyal fans who have made us feel like family. We want to celebrate that hometown connection by giving back to the Windy City with hot sandwiches, warm hospitality, and a few fun surprises along the way.”

If not already a member, fans are encouraged to join Potbelly Perks to follow fresh menu introductions and earn exclusive offers and rewards.