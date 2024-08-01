Nostalgia is having its moment at Potbelly. Starting Monday, August 5, Potbelly is bringing back its iconic S’mores Cookie and introducing its new Toasted Marshmallow Shake for a limited time.

The new, hand-dipped shake is blended with the caramelized flavor of a gooey marshmallow that’s been held over a campfire for just the right amount of time. Potbelly is offering the chance to relive fond memories in every delicious sip of this creamy treat.

“The Toasted Marshmallow Shake will remind fans of the joy of gathering around a campfire, toasting marshmallows and creating memories,” said Eric Chenel, Potbelly’s Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation. “This new craveable creation, along with our fan-favorite S’mores Cookie, are truly great ways to savor the last moments of summer. Don’t miss out on the joy – get them before they are gone!”

Baked fresh in-house daily, the beloved S’mores Cookie is made with HERSHEY’S MINI KISSES, marshmallows and graham crackers. The Toasted Marshmallow Shake and the S’mores Cookie are only available for a limited time while supplies last.

Potbelly aims to keep the joy of summer going on National S’mores Day by treating Perks Members to a free Cookie with the purchase of a S’mores Cookie from Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11. Perks Members can take advantage of this deal through orders on Potbelly.com, in-app or in-shop with a scan. All cookies are available through this deal including the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie, Chocolate Brownie Cookie and Sugar Cookie.

Plus, Potbelly Perks Members can enjoy a Half-Off Shake with the purchase of an entrée every weekend throughout the summer until September 2. Fans can choose from a wide range of shake options including the new limited-time Toasted Marshmallow Shake and classics that include Strawberry, Chocolate, Vanilla, Oreo and Cold Brew Shakes.

While available, the Toasted Marshmallow Shake and S’mores Cookie can be purchased through the Potbelly App, potbelly.com, third-party delivery apps, and in-shop.