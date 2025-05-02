Potbelly Corporation, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, continues its expansion in Central Texas with a significant milestone in franchise development. Building upon their initial commitment, Jignesh Patel and Nitin Patel, have expanded their partnership with Potbelly under the newly introduced Potbelly 50/50 Large Area Developer Incentive Program.

Originally slated to open six locations over six years in the Austin region, the Patels have now committed to developing a total of 15 Potbelly shops across Central Texas within the next eight years. This expansion marks a strategic move under Potbelly’s incentive program designed to accelerate shop development and reward franchisees for exceeding their growth targets. With immediate focus on the North Austin region, their expansion plans will now include the areas surrounding Southwest Austin, Killeen and Waco.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Potbelly and expand our footprint in Central Texas,” said Jignesh Patel. “The opportunity to participate in the 50/50 Large Area Developer Incentive Program not only aligns with our growth strategy but also underscores our commitment to bringing Potbelly’s delicious sandwiches and hospitality to more communities. What really motivated us to expand was the strength of Potbelly’s brand culture, there’s a true sense of community and connection in each shop, and that’s something we want to be a part of and help grow. This incentive program makes it easier for experienced operators like us to scale quickly while staying focused on quality and guest experience.”

Under the Potbelly 50/50 Large Area Developer Incentive Program, franchisees like the Patels benefit from reduced initial franchise fees, deposit fees, and a 50% discount on royalty fees for shops opened ahead of schedule. This initiative aims to foster accelerated growth while supporting franchisees in achieving their business goals.

“Jignesh and Nitin Patel exemplify the dedication to our values that defines Potbelly’s franchise network,” said Lynette McKee, senior vice president of franchising at Potbelly. “Their expanded commitment to Central Texas reflects the success of our franchise-focused programs in driving sustainable growth and community impact.”

The new Potbelly locations in Central Texas are set to enhance local dining options, create jobs, and contribute to the region’s economic growth. This expansion highlights the strong development potential for the Patel franchise group across a broader territory that stretches beyond the Austin metro into high-growth areas like Killeen and Waco. Details on specific site locations and opening timelines will be shared as plans progress.

Potbelly also continues to offer franchise opportunities in additional Texas markets, including San Antonio, Corpus Christi, College Station, and others, and is actively seeking passionate, experienced operators to join its growing network.