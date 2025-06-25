Potbelly is giving fans two deliciously cool reasons this summer to stop into their neighborhood sandwich shop.

Starting June 30, the brand is introducing a limited-time Root Beer Float Shake, available while supplies last. This creamy, hand-dipped treat is blended with premium vanilla ice cream and delivers the nostalgic flavor of the classic soda shop favorite. And, as always, this Potbelly treat is finished with a signature shortbread cookie on the straw.

“We’re tapping into the nostalgic flavor of an all-time favorite—made with the hand-dipped neighborhood shop quality Potbelly is known for,” said Eric Chenel, Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation at Potbelly. “It pairs perfectly alongside a toasty sandwich or as a sweet indulgence on a warm summer day.”

In addition to the new flavor offering, from Monday, June 30 through Sunday, July 13, Potbelly Perks Members can enjoy one half-priced shake per day after 3 PM on weekdays and all day on Saturdays and Sundays. The half-priced deal includes the new Root Beer Float Shake as well as each of the shakes on the brand’s lineup of classic hand-dipped treats, all topped with a signature shortbread cookie on the straw. Fans can choose from a wide range of options, including Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Oreo, Cold Brew, and Banana Pudding shakes.

Perks Members can redeem this offer in-shop, on Potbelly.com or through the Potbelly App. If not already a member, fans are encouraged to join Potbelly Perks to earn exclusive offers and rewards. To sign up, visit www.potbelly.com/perks. For more information on Potbelly, visit www.potbelly.com.