On Wednesday, May 15, in celebration of National Chocolate Chip Day, Potbelly is offering Perks Members an additional freshly baked Cookie with the purchase of any Cookie.

Perks Members can take advantage of this craveable deal through orders on Potbelly.com, in-app or in-shop with a scan. Plus, all of the Potbelly cookies, whether made with chocolate chips or not, are available through the deal, spreading the love to the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie, Chocolate Brownie Cookie, Sugar Cookie, and limited-time Dulce de Leche cookie.

For exclusive offers and rewards, Potbelly encourages fans to download the Potbelly app and sign up for a Potbelly Perks reward account. With registration, a free Original size Sandwich is earned after an initial purchase of $5 or more. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks.