Summer is packed with exciting Potbelly offers, and this weeklong deal is a true delight for fans. From Monday, June 10, through Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, Potbelly is offering Perks Members an additional freshly baked Cookie with the purchase of any Cookie.

All Potbelly cookies are available through the deal, including the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie, Chocolate Brownie Cookie, Sugar Cookie and the limited-time Cherry Delight Cookie.

Stay updated on additional “Potbelly Toasty Summer” weekly offers and product launches at www.potbelly.com or on the Potbelly app.

HOW: To take advantage of the offers, Potbelly encourages fans to download the Potbelly app and sign up for a Potbelly Perks reward account. With registration, a free Original size Sandwich is earned after an initial purchase of $5 or more. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks.

Fans can order online at www.potbelly.com, on the Potbelly app, or in-shop with scan.

WHEN: Monday, June 16, through Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, 2024

WHERE: All Potbelly locations