Potbelly fans are in luck this March!

Amid the excitement of sports team madness, festive lunches with coworkers, and springtime gatherings, Potbelly is making it easier to celebrate by offering free delivery on catering orders over $100 from March 17th to March 30th. Fans can unlock the deal by using the code FREEDELIVERY when ordering through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly App.

“Finding time for team bonding, celebrations or shared meals can be challenging, but every moment—big or small—is worth celebrating,” said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “With deep roots in the neighborhoods we serve, we’re embracing the excitement of tournament season and spring as a way to celebrate our fans by making it a little easier for them to come together and turn any gathering into a winning celebration.”

Potbelly Catering provides a variety of options for any sized gathering. This includes warm, toasty sandwich boxes, catering-sized soups and salads, cookie boxes, sides, drinks, and hand-dipped shakes. Potbelly catering orders feature customizable assortments of these items, perfect for larger groups and parties.

If not already a member, fans are encouraged to join Potbelly Perks to earn exclusive offers and rewards.