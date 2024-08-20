Potbelly is bringing smiles to the whole family with an irresistible deal. From Wednesday, August 28, to Sunday, September 29, families can enjoy a free Kids Combo meal when accompanied by the purchase of any entrée, every weeknight after 5 PM and all day on weekends.

Sure to please even the pickiest eaters, the Kids Combo meal includes a choice of one Kids-sized Turkey & Swiss, Ham & Swiss, PB& J, Grilled Cheese or Mac & Cheese paired with a bottled water, applesauce and Mini Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie.

“Early fall is a busy time of year with kids returning to school and parents getting back into their routines post summer. We’re giving families a way to enjoy a delicious, stress-free meal while giving their wallets a little relief,” said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “Whether grabbing a bite after school or treating the family to a weekend meal, we’re here to help make moments around the table a little more special because we believe great memories start with great food.”

In addition to the Kids Eat Free promo, Potbelly is offering several ways for families to ease back into their new routines. On Tuesday, August 27, Potbelly is offering fans a BOGO Original-sized sandwich when they order an Original or Big Sandwich at Potbelly.com or on the Potbelly app.

Plus, Potbelly is currently offering a toasty $7.99 combo, featuring a choice of a Skinny Chicken, Turkey or Ham Sandwich along with chips and a regular-sized fountain drink, providing a craveable and budget-friendly meal option for fans.

For information on exclusive offers and rewards, Potbelly encourages fans to join the Potbelly Perks program, where they can unlock special offers on the entire menu. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks, and, for more information on Potbelly, visit www.potbelly.com.