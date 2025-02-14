Potbelly Corporation, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, announced today the opening of its newest location in Lady Lake, Florida. Opening on Tuesday, February 18 at 870 N US Highway 27, this new shop is the 10th in the state, with six of the 10 having debuted within the past year.

Located at the bustling intersection of Rolling Acres Road and US N Highway 27/441, there are more than 43,000 vehicles passing through this dense retail corridor each day. It is adjacent to The Villages, the largest active retirement community in the United States and sits amongst several prominent stores including Target, Best Buy, and T.J. Maxx. Potbelly welcomes nearby residents, the local workforce and The Villages shoppers with its toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes, freshly baked cookies and other craveable menu options.

“Potbelly fans in Florida have been asking for a location in the Lady Lake region, so we’re thrilled to bring the craveable Potbelly menu, signature good vibes, and friendly service to the community,” said General Manager Zain Huda. “Our shop is a neighborhood gathering spot where locals, shoppers, and commuters can unwind and enjoy a toasty meal. We’re eager to build a team of passionate Lady Lake locals who share our enthusiasm for creating a welcoming experience for every guest who walks through our doors.”

In addition to the new Lady Lake shop, Potbelly has over 80 shops under development agreements across the state, including Tampa, Sarasota-Bradenton, Fort Myers-Naples, Broward County, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Gainesville, Ocala, Jacksonville and Panama City Beach.

Regular hours for Potbelly at Lady Lake are 10 AM to 8 PM daily. Delivery, order ahead and catering are available through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly App. Plus, the shop has aligned with third-party delivery services.