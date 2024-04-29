Potbelly Corporation, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, announced a new location opening soon on the Fort Liberty U.S. Army Base in collaboration with The Exchange. Formerly Fort Bragg, the base is one of the largest military installations in the world and will welcome two additional shops following this first Potbelly.

Franchisee Shak Patel, who already operates three Potbelly locations in the Charlotte market, is leading the brand’s expansion onto the base. Backed by his team Sagar Madhiwala, Vrund Patel and Quinzell White, Patel has two decades of restaurant industry experience and seven-plus years of successful Potbelly franchise ownership, making him well-prepared to oversee the operations of the new Fort Liberty location.

Patel and his team are hosting a grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, featuring a ribbon-cutting event and live music from Elev8 Ev3nts. Additionally, the shop is marking the exciting occasion by giving the first 50 guests a free Potbelly t-shirt and running a raffle to win free Potbelly for a year.

“Having called the Carolinas home for my entire life, and growing a deep appreciation for the men, women and families at Fort Liberty because of the sacrifices they make to keep us safe, I am thrilled about introducing Potbelly to this close-knit, family-oriented community,” says Patel. “The base is rich in cultural diversity and military tradition, so it is an honor to bring the comfort of toasty sandwiches, crisp salads, hand-dipped shakes and freshly baked cookies to those dedicated to our country.”

Patel has put Fort Liberty community touches into the shop’s décor, aiming to connect the restaurant’s essence with the vibrant military base. The restaurant is also committed to staying actively engaged with base activities that are held for military personnel and their families.

The shop will operate from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays, with plans to offer breakfast in the future. Delivery, order ahead and catering are available through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly App. Plus, the shop has aligned with third-party delivery services.

For exclusive offers and rewards, Potbelly encourages fans to join the Potbelly Perks program, where they can unlock free sandwiches, cookies and special offers throughout the year. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks.