Potbelly, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, announced today its second Wilmington, N.C. location at Mayfaire, the city’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination. Opening, Friday, July 19, it will provide the first 100 fans to the shop a free sandwich coupon for their next visit. This new shop joins the already popular existing Wilmington location near the New Hanover Regional Medical Center and features a drive-thru. Additionally, delivery will be available locally, including service to areas like Wrightsville Beach and Landfall.

The opening marks the second location with couple Brent and Michele Brouse. Brent brings a diverse background in the restaurant industry with Lettuce Entertain You Inc. and the finance sector. Michele’s professional experience in planning large-scale tradeshows and conventions makes the duo a formidable team in operating shops and expanding the Potbelly brand.

“Our first Potbelly Sandwich Shop in the Wilmington market quickly became a staple in the neighborhood so we’re thrilled to be opening up a second location,” said Brent. “Mayfaire is a bustling social hub and is perfect for Potbelly fans who seek convenience when out and about or looking for a great way to enjoy a meal or treats with friends, family and co-workers. We couldn’t be more ecstatic about arriving to Mayfaire.”

The Brouses have also incorporated community touches into the shop’s décor, aiming to connect the restaurant’s essence with the vibrant Wilmington community and local musicians.

Regular hours for Potbelly at Mayfaire are 8 AM to 10 PM daily, and breakfast will be available. Delivery, order ahead, and catering are available in-shop, through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly App. For exclusive offers and rewards, Potbelly encourages fans to join the Potbelly Perks program, where they can unlock free sandwiches, cookies and special offers throughout the year. To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks.