Potbelly announced that it will open three new locations in the Tampa-St. Petersburg market.

The first of the three will be in the neighborhood shopping center at 5004 Fourth Street in St. Petersburg. It is situated in one of the center’s endcap spaces, with strong visibility along the busy retail thoroughfare.

A second location will open less than 40 miles away from St. Pete’s Potbelly in New Tampa. Located at 18027 Highwoods Preserve Parkway, it is opening at a highly trafficked mixed-use center.

The third location coming to the market will open in Largo, between Clearwater and St. Pete, at 13100 Seminole Blvd. It sits among an impressive collection of restaurants and big box retailers, attracting a bustling retail shopping community.

Opening for the St. Petersburg shop is planned for August 14 and will give the first 100 guests free Potbelly for an entire year. Both New Tampa and Largo shops are slated to open towards late August or early September

“We’re expanding the brand into three fantastic areas where we know Potbelly will continue to thrive,” says Ronnie Asmar, who, with his brother Randy, lead Potbelly operations for STA Management as part of the family ownership team. “We engrain our restaurants into the local community, creating a warm, welcoming shop where local residents, the workforce and visitors to the area can enjoy craveable food and friendly service. We’re looking forward to becoming a favorite hangout for the community.”

These are the third, fourth, and fifth shops for STA Management, the talented owner/operator Potbelly franchise group in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area. The group already has two Potbelly locations in the area – one is on Falkenburg Road and the other is in the retail and restaurant center adjacent to Raymond James Stadium and George Steinbrenner Field.

Delivery, order ahead and catering will be available through Potbelly.com or the Potbelly App. Plus, the shop has aligned with third-party delivery services.

In addition to the new Tampa-St. Petersburg shops, Florida overall has over 80 shops under development agreements from all across the state, but specific areas include: Tampa, Sarasota-Bradenton, Fort Myers-Naples, Broward County, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Gainesville, Ocala, Jacksonville and Panama City Beach.