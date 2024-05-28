Potbelly is bringing back a craveable customer favorite – but you’ll need to go underground to find it. Available only on the Potbelly App, starting Monday, June 3, Potbelly App users can access the new Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich on the Underground menu.

Potbelly fans can experience a whole other hot toasty sandwich menu by downloading the app and surfacing the Underground Menu. They’ll find a collection of delicious signature sandwiches like the Lucky 7, the Clubby, and the Wrecking Ball. And, the brand’s newest addition, the Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich, featuring all-natural grilled chicken, hickory smoked ham, melty swiss, and deli mustard, toasted hot on Potbelly’s signature bread.

“We’re all about delivering high-quality, craveable food, including resurfacing some of our past customer favorites,” says Eric Chenel, Potbelly’s Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation. “With the Underground Menu, there’s an entirely separate and exciting sandwich menu for our App users to explore, and what a better way to start summer than with another tasty and hot toasty sandwich addition, the Chicken Cordon Bleu.”

From Monday, June 3 through Sunday, June 9, members of the Potbelly Perks rewards program will earn 250 bonus coins on any Underground Menu purchase, making it the perfect time to sign up for Potbelly Perks and enjoy access to exclusive offers and rewards. Perks members receive special offers throughout the year, including 2x Coin days, a free Cookie or Dream Bar on birthdays, and more.