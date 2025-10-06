This fall, Potbelly is welcoming wraps to its menu – a brand first that creates a new way for legions of fans to enjoy the craveable flavors they’ve loved for years.

Rolled up in a warm lavash flatbread, Potbelly wraps stay true to the classic Potbelly experience with hot meats and melty cheeses, delivering the perfect balance of craveability and freshness. Packed with protein, fiber and big flavor, they’re a lighter, more portable option that never skimps on satisfaction.

Beginning October 13, fans nationwide can enjoy any Potbelly sandwich as a wrap, plus two new signature creations. The Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap is layered with grilled chicken, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato, then drizzled with buttermilk ranch. Joining it is the Southwest Avo Chicken Wrap, which combines grilled chicken, provolone cheese, fresh-sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and crunchy tortilla crisps, topped with a new zesty chipotle lime sauce.

“We’ve created a fresh new way for our fans to enjoy the Potbelly experience. We’re committed to providing new craveable menu options at Potbelly and our new wraps fit that promise,” said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “These wraps are a bold new twist to our menu. We’ve been working on them to ensure they deliver all the flavor and satisfaction of our classic sandwiches, and early tests show our fans love them.”