Potbelly Unveils BOGO Deal for Tax Day

Potbelly is encouraging everyone to take a step back, relax and enjoy a sandwich by offering a deal on Tax Day, April 18.

The neighborhood sandwich shop is treating fans to a delicious buy one, get one (BOGO) sandwich deal to alleviate Tax Day pressure and offer guests a reason to enjoy the day – its hot, oven toasted sandwiches.

All sandwich enthusiasts who order an Original sized sandwich using the promo code BOGO online or through the Potbelly app on Tax Day will receive a second Original sized sandwich free. Potbelly fans can now treat themselves to a tasty Tax Day meal and come away refueled and reenergized.