Sandwiches are just better when they are toasted hot, especially the new Smokestack Pork & Mac sandwich at Potbelly. The iconic neighborhood sandwich shop is unlocking more flavor this season with this craveable masterpiece, featuring tender, slow-cooked pulled pork topped with smoky BBQ sauce and the brand’s signature creamy mac & cheese. The Smokestack Pork & Mac sandwich will be available starting Monday, October 14, for a limited time.

“The Smokestack Pork & Mac sandwich is unmistakably Potbelly, bringing together multiple tastes and flavors that our fans love into one tender, smoky, and creamy oven-toasted experience that will leave them wanting more,” said Eric Chenel, Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation at Potbelly. “While it’s getting colder outside, things are heating up inside Potbelly. And, this hearty sandwich is perfect for both lunch and dinner, especially during this time of year. This one is sure to keep our fans coming back again and again – but it’s only available for a limited time, so get it while it’s hot!”

In addition, with the purchase of any size Smokestack Pork & Mac sandwich Monday October 14 through Sunday, October 20, Potbelly is offering fans the chance to try one of their new Craft Refreshers for free! These high quality, non-carbonated beverages are bursting with sweet and fruity flavors Potbelly fans will crave, and they are also organic and non-GMO. To enjoy both the new sandwich and the new beverages, visit your local Potbelly, order through the Potbelly app or online at Potbelly.com.