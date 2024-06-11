Potbelly is kicking off summer with a wave of sizzling HOT weekly promotions and new product offerings as part of its “Potbelly Toasty Summer” campaign.

Up first starting June 7, Potbelly is offering fans free delivery on orders over $25. This offer is available every weekend throughout the month of June and applies to orders placed through the Potbelly app and Potbelly.com. Free delivery is valid from Fridays at 5 pm through close on Sundays.

Potbelly fans can also look forward to a series of exciting offers throughout the summer, including a full week of BOGO cookies, a BOGO sandwich weekend, the launch of half-off shakes weekends and limited-time menu items including new shakes, cookies and more.

“All summer long, we’re making it the perfect time to enjoy Potbelly with friends, family and co-workers. Between the incredible deals and delicious limited-time offers, we’re creating even more reasons to enjoy our craveable menu,” says David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer of Potbelly. “Whether it’s taking advantage of our free delivery weekends or savoring our seasonal and underground menu items, each week brings something fresh and exciting for our fans to enjoy.”