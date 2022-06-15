Potbelly Welcomes Summer with BOGO Sandwich Deal

Summer is finally here, and Potbelly is celebrating the season of sunshine, picnics and fun in a way sure to delight—with free sandwiches.

On Tuesday, June 21, Potbelly will offer a tasty buy one, get one sandwich deal (BOGO). Whether fans are looking to satisfy their summer hunger or share their freebie with family or friends, this deal is a delicious one for all to enjoy.

Sandwich lovers can get toasty by ordering any Original-sized sandwich using the promo code BOGO online or through the Potbelly app on Tuesday, June 21st and receive a second Original-sized sandwich of equal or lesser value free. New fans downloading the app and signing up for a Potbelly Perks reward account earn another free sandwich after their first purchase.