Potbelly is kicking off the first day of summer with a one-day-only BOGO sandwich deal.

On Friday, June 20, all Potbelly sandwich fans and newbies can purchase any Original or BIG sandwich and get a second Original sandwich free. This exclusive promotion is available for everyone, but only with orders placed through the Potbelly app and online at Potbelly.com using promo code ‘BOGO’.

“The first day of summer is the perfect time to step outside, share a meal, and celebrate the start of a new season,” said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “Whether you’re catching up with friends over lunch or grabbing a toasty sandwich to enjoy later, this BOGO offer is a delicious way to kickoff summer. We’re excited to help fans savor summer’s simple, everyday moments – with one (or two!) toasty sandwiches at a time.”

For exclusive offers and rewards, Potbelly encourages fans to join the Potbelly Perks program, where they can unlock free sandwiches, cookies and special offers throughout the year.