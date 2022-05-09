Potbelly's Lemon Cheesecake Cookie Returns to Menus

Potbelly celebrates spring with sunshine in the form of a cookie. The Lemon Cheesecake cookie has the bright, tart flavor of lemon studded by sweet bites of real cheesecake.

On May 9, the Lemon Cheesecake cookie is back, but fans will have to act fast as this offer will only be available while supplies last. Adding another craveable option for cookie-loving guests, the Lemon Cheesecake cookie joins our lineup of freshly baked cookies, like the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Sugar and Chocolate Brownie for a limited time.

Potbelly bakes its cookies in shop daily. The lemon cheesecake cookie adds a bright and creamy flavor to the Potbelly cookie selection, and fans will instantly notice the real cheesecake bits in every cookie.