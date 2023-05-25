Potbelly's Most Popular Underground Menu Sandwich Will Soon Be on the App

Fans asked, and Potbelly listened – the fan favorite Clubby from the brand’s Underground Menu will soon be available on the Potbelly App with a limited time promo.

Potbelly Corporation is offering the Clubby sandwich beginning Monday, May 29, available on the Potbelly App only. In celebration of the return of this fan favorite, when Potbelly Perks members try the Clubby between May 29 – June 4, they will receive one free Original sized sandwich on their next visit (limit one per customer).

As part of Potbelly's commitment to culinary innovation and customer satisfaction, the Clubby brings a unique twist to the traditional club sandwich, offering a delectable and indulgent experience for sandwich enthusiasts.

“We’re excited to resurface items from our Underground Menu. We continue to receive growing demand for some of our most popular Underground Menu items and the Clubby is #1 on that list,” says David Daniels, chief marketing officer at Potbelly. “The Clubby accompanies three other sandwiches we released in March from that menu. We’re looking forward to sharing more news about our Underground Menu this year so, be on the lookout for updates.”

The Clubby features a tantalizing combination of premium ingredients. This Underground gem boasts generous portions of tender roasted turkey breast, hickory smoked ham, crispy Applewood smoked bacon and provolone cheese. Complemented by a drizzle of buttermilk ranch and fresh lettuce and tomato, the oven-toasted Clubby has a flavor-packed bite with every mouthful.