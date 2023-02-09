Potbelly's Red Velvet Cookie Returns for a Limited Time

Potbelly is ready to spread the love with the return of its iconic Red Velvet Cookie for a limited time. The tasty Red Velvet treat is made with real white chocolate, has hints of vanilla and cocoa and is baked fresh daily.

The velvety treat is available in shops now, and to make the arrival even sweeter, Potbelly is treating rewards members to a tasty Perk. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a loved one, friends or looking to treat yourself, Potbelly Perks members will be able to receive a free cookie with the purchase of an entrée on Feb. 14. Entrées include any sandwich, whole salad, bowl of soup or Pick Your Pair.

Perks members can choose any cookie of their liking with the purchase of the entrée, which includes:

Red Velvet Cookie

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

Sugar Cookie

Chocolate Brownie Cookie

As always, the cookies are baked fresh in-shop daily.

This promotion will be dropped into Perks members’ accounts on Feb.14.