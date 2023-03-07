Potbelly's Underground Menu Taking Center Stage for National Meatball Day

The Underground Menu is taking the mainstage for Potbelly and it’s going to be a big deal on National Meatball Day.

Exclusively online and through the app, starting March 9, National Meatball Day, until April 3, Potbelly is calling on all meatball sandwich fans to celebrate the holiday with select items from its secret menu. Plus, the brand is inviting its Perks Rewards members to triple down on its toasty creations by trying all three of its limited time meatball sandwiches during the promotional timeframe for an added reward. Part of the brand’s famous Underground Menu, the three off-menu meatball sandwiches served during the promotion include:

Sicilian – an Italian sandwich plus meatballs, mushrooms, marinara and provolone cheese

Wrecking Ball – A Wreck sandwich plus meatballs, marinara and provolone cheese

Fireball – Meatballs, chili, cheddar cheese and Potbelly’s signature hot peppers

“We wanted to go bigger this year for National Meatball Day,” says David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly Sandwich Works. “Our fans have been asking us to bring back our underground menu. We heard them and are tripling down this month with three exclusive meaty favorites that are sure to satisfy their toasty taste buds”.

On March 9 only, Potbelly Perks members receive 500 bonus points on orders that include any meatball sandwich. Then from March 9 until April 3, Perks members can complete the “Meatball Madness Menu Challenge”, by purchasing any three meatball sandwiches (Mama’s Meatball, Pizza Melt, Fireball, Wrecking Ball or Sicilian) to earn a Perk for a free Original size sandwich. Perks members are able to earn this reward multiple times, for every three-meatball sandwiches purchased online or in the app between March 9 and April 3.