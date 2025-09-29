A highly anticipated early fall tradition is returning to Potbelly this month and the brand’s fans are smack dab at the center of it. The iconic neighborhood sandwich shop is bringing back its Week of Perks, for the fourth straight year.

The series of surprises, daily deals, and promos available exclusively through the Potbelly Perks rewards program starts Monday, September 29, and runs through Friday, October 3. Fans can expect toasty sandwiches, fresh-baked cookies, BOGO offers, and more craveable surprises during the Week of Perks. Both existing Potbelly Perks members and new sign-ups to the program can participate in the Week of Perks by placing orders through the Potbelly website, mobile app, or by scanning their Perks account in any Potbelly shop.

“Week of Perks is one of our favorite weeks of the year at Potbelly,” said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “Our Potbelly Perks members are our most loyal fans, and we look forward to this week each year to raise a toasty sandwich and celebrate them with special offers and surprises all week long.”

Now is the perfect time to sign up for Potbelly Perks where customers can earn free sandwiches, treats, and exclusive offers all year long.