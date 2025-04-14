PourMyBev, the new parent company of industry-leading self-pour technology provider PourMyBeer, has released its 2024 Self-Pour Impact Report, highlighting record-breaking growth, expanded market reach, and the transformative impact of self-pour technology across hospitality venues worldwide.

Powered by data from 567 PourMyBev locations, the report reflects a pivotal year for the company as it introduces PourMyBev as the umbrella brand uniting PourMyBeer and future innovations within a fully integrated self-pour ecosystem—spanning beer, wine, cocktails, coffee, and non-alcoholic beverages.

“Hospitality is evolving—and so are we,” said Josh Goodman, Founder & CEO of PourMyBev and PourMyBeer. “Self-pour technology is no longer a niche concept—it’s a proven operational advantage for venues of all types. PourMyBev represents our commitment to expanding these solutions beyond beer and helping operators deliver faster, smarter, and more engaging guest experiences.”

Key Findings from the 2024 Impact Report Include:

● 133.9 million ounces poured, with beer accounting for 113.86 million ounces.

● 3.1 million customers served, a 19.2% increase from 2023.

● $71.4 million in revenue generated for operators, a 19.5% year-over-year increase.

● 19 new pickleball venues, the fastest-growing segment in 2024.

● 13.88 million consumers have used PourMyBev technology — a reflection of growing demand for self-pour solutions.

The report also details PourMyBev’s expansion into new markets — including pickleball clubs, hotels, multi-family communities, and entertainment venues — showcasing how operators across industries are using self-pour solutions to drive revenue, reduce labor costs, and elevate the guest experience.

“Operators across every type of venue, from high-volume bars to pickleball clubs, are seeing the power of self-pour technology in action,” said Goodman. “This report captures that momentum.”

Operators, investors, and beverage industry professionals are invited to download the full report and learn more about the future of self-pour beverage service.

For more information, download PourMyBev’s 2024 Impact Report.