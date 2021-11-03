PowerSoul Cafe Announces Flagship Store in Las Vegas

PowerSoul Cafe, the world’s first 100 percent gluten-free fast-food restaurant chain, has announced its flagship location in Southwest Las Vegas. The healthy food and smoothie cafe will debut at West Warm Springs and Cimarron Road at Tarkanian Plaza in summer 2022.

The flagship location will serve as the main kitchen hub for all future local sites. Each PowerSoul Cafe location will operate 24-hours, with self-serve smart food lockers, walk up windows with many sites including a drive-thru window. An additional six locations are planned to open in the same year.

PowerSoul Cafe stores will range from 500 to 1250 square feet with various footprints, including: drive thru, inline, casino, sporting arenas and airports. The endeavor anticipates a minimum of 159 stores and thousands of jobs nationwide over the next decade.

“Fast and convenient is now healthy! I loved building Tropical Smoothie Café along the west coast, but I am IN love with this concept. With so many people constantly on the go, we will make it easy for anyone to grab healthy options 24-hours a day,” says PowerSoul Cafe founder Dina Mitchell. “Our flagship store is in a part of town that’s growing quickly and we’re securing other areas of the valley for future sites.”

Every item on the PowerSoul Cafe menu will be certified 100 percent gluten-free and will have options for meat-lovers and vegans along with choices for those following dairy-free or keto diets.

Menu staples will include smoothies made with real fruit, organic veggies and nutritious supplements. The gluten-free, individual Neapolitan-style pizzas (thin crust, with raised edges that are crispy on the outside and soft and pillowy on the inside) include classic pepperoni and margherita recipes. The menu also includes vegan pizzas: “Spinach Me,” loaded with organic spinach, sun-dried tomato and vegan cheese and the ”Funguy in Truffle,” topped with a mouthwatering melody of caramelized mushroom and onion, thyme, mozzarella cheese, house made white garlic sauce and finished with truffle-oil. According to Mitchell, “they’re so good that you’ll wish you ordered two!”

Shorty’s, or gluten-free pizza pocket sandwiches, will burst with flavor whether they're Boar’s Head meat and cheese-filled or loaded with vegetables and spices. Kids will have no problem finding items they love, such as the country fair-style corn dogs and crispy chicken nuggets. Breakfast items will be available 24/7, including the “OMG Breakfast Sandwich,” a fully vegan spicy sausage, egg, cheese and muffin sandwich.

Comfort food items include vegetarian eggplant Parmesan and keto meatloaf, while “Too Many Chocolate Chips” cookies and dark chocolate sprinkle donuts (yes, both still gluten-free and vegan) round out some of the initial menu concepts.

“I didn’t want to simply check healthy boxes, I wanted to develop healthy food that everyone will enjoy (the gluten-free pizzas will be a hit even with the pickiest kids), we’re planning for the menu to be appealing to those looking for healthy and easy to get food, or even for anyone that may have certain dietary restrictions. Wide variety, tasty, healthy and served 24 hours – what’s not to love?”

Mitchell, a longtime Nevada-based entrepreneur, popularized Tropical Smoothie Café’s 1000-store chain from 2000 to 2014 all along the West Coast.