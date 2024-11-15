Since launching the first PowerSoul Cafe in March 2024, Dina Mitchell, founder of the world’s first certified gluten-free fast-food restaurant chain made her goals known: to fill a true void in quick service options for those with celiac, non-celiac gluten sensitivities, allergies and other dietary restrictions, while at the same time providing food and smoothies that are good for and enjoyed by all.



Enhancing that vision, Dina and PowerSoul Café engaged with the National Celiac Association (NCA) – and announced that PowerSoul Café is an official philantrohopic partner for NCA.



Through this partnership, PowerSoul Café will raise money and awareness for NCA during new location openings, special occasions and select holidays throughout the year. During these fundraising events, PowerSoul Café will raise money by donating a set dollar amount per food item sold during a particular period. There will also be opportunities for customers to make donations or “round up” their final bill.



Kicking off the partnership, throughout the month of December 2024, PowerSoul Café will donate $1 from of the sale of every pizza to NCA.



Funds raised by this partnership will go directly to NCA to support their mission to educate and advocate for people with celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivities. More specifically, the funds will help NCA to assist the 1 in 6 individuals with celiac disease (and their families) in the United States who are experiencing food insecurity by purchasing gluten-free food for local food pantries; expand the provision of educational materials to hospitals, celiac centers, and clinicians to distribute to newly diagnosed patients; and grow NCA’s community support network into areas of geographic need to create a continuum of care for individuals and families.



“Philanthropy is core to the PowerSoul Café brand. Not only is important to help nonprofits financially, ensuring that you’re getting involved, volunteering and helping spread positive and educational messaging helps round out your powerful soul,” said Mitchell.



“The National Celiac Association is extremely excited to enter into a collaborative partnership with PowerSoul Café,” says Chris Rich, CEO & Executive Director for the organization. “PowerSoul has shown their commitment to the celiac and gluten-free community, not only through their attention to philanthropy, but by taking the efforts to have their entire food service process certified gluten-free through the Gluten-Free Food Program (GFFP), a program endorsed by NCA. With this dedication to safety, and attention to charity for the benefit of others, Dina & PowerSoul Café is a wonderful partner for NCA to have as we expand our services and outreach to help even more individuals and families in 2025.”



Currently three PowerSoul Cafe locations operate 24-hours throughout the Las Vegas valley: the flagship and food manufacturing central kitchen is located at 8180 W. Warm Springs Rd. (at Tarkanian Plaza); with another location at 3501 S. Valley View Blvd. (in Chinatown); and in Henderson at 1469 E. Lake Mead Pkwy. (at the Monument at Calico Ridge). The PowerSoul Cafe central kitchen is certified gluten-free (less than 5 PPM) all locations and employees are certified gluten-free.



Mitchell, a longtime Nevada-based entrepreneur, owned the rights as an Area Developer for Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Nevada and parts of Southern California from 2000 to 2014.



Menus, additional location details and more information about PowerSoul Cafe can be found at www.PowerSoulCafe.com.