Beginning March 1, marking the one year anniversary of the opening of the first PowerSoul Cafe in Las Vegas, the world’s first certified gluten-free fast-food restaurant chain will begin a partnership with Nevada SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals). The partnership will raise funds for and awareness of the local nonprofit.

In 2024, PowerSoul Café introduced PowerPaws, now called Gronk’s PowerPaws, third-party certified gluten-free and peanut-free dog treats. Made with simple, natural ingredients, including pumpkin puree, almond butter, almond flour, coconut oil, eggs, and cinnamon, PowerPaws support digestion, offer healthy fats, and provide anti-inflammatory benefits.

A 13 oz. bag of Gronk’s PowerPaws is $22 and beginning March 1, $2 from each bag sold will be donated back to Nevada SPCA. Gronk’s PowerPaws are available in stores, delivery, and online.

“I launched these dog treats last year and the response has been so positive, including the dogs we give them to in our drive-thru’s. Earlier this year, I lost my best friend and dog, Gronk, that I adopted through Nevada SPCA many years ago. It made sense to change the name of the PowerPaws to honor my beloved Gronk and also find a way to help support Nevada SPCA,” said Dina Mitchell, founder of PowerSoul Café.

Currently three PowerSoul Cafe locations operate throughout the Las Vegas valley: the flagship and food manufacturing central kitchen is located at 8180 W. Warm Springs Rd. (at Tarkanian Plaza); with another location at 3501 S. Valley View Blvd. (in Chinatown); and in Henderson at 1469 E. Lake Mead Pkwy. (at the Monument at Calico Ridge). The PowerSoul Cafe™ central kitchen and all locations are third-party certified by the Gluten-Free Food Program (GFFP) and endorsed by the National Celiac Association. Additionally, all employees have completed gluten-free certification, ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality standards.

“It’s important to add and I note this regularly, so many dog treats are made with flour so even handling pet food can lead to accidental exposure and can be dangerous for for individuals with celiac disease. Gronk’s PowerPaws provide peace of mind for dog owners so they can treat their dog without compromising theirmown safety,” Mitchell continued.

PowerSoul Cafe stores operate 24-hours and range in size from 500 to 1250 square feet with various footprints, including: AI drive thru, inline, PODs, casino, sporting arenas and airports. The endeavor anticipates a minimum of 1000 stores and thousands of jobs nationwide over the five years.

Ordering is made easy with the ability to place and pay for orders via smartphone, website, and scanning a QR code, which will first direct customers to PowerSoul Cafe’s “Discover My Power” tool, a function that can filter menu options and recommendations based on individual dietary goals, flavor preferences, and allergies. Then, offering what Mitchell has coined as ‘Fearless Dining™, guests can schedule pickup times to retrieve orders through self-serve smart food lockers and walk-up windows, with many sites including a drive-thru window.

Mitchell, a longtime Nevada-based entrepreneur, owned the rights as an Area Developer for Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Nevada and parts of Southern California from 2000 to 2014.

Menus, additional location details and more information about PowerSoul Cafe can be found at www.PowerSoulCafe.com.