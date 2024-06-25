PowerSoul Cafe, the world’s first certified gluten-free fast-food restaurant chain, announces the official grand opening date for its third location, marking the first store in Henderson. On Thursday, June 27 ta 6 a.m., the new PowerSoul Café will open at 1469 E. Lake Mead Pkwy. (at the Monument at Calico Ridge.)



Upon opening on June 27, the new location will have a 1,200 sq. ft. footprint, self-serve AI pickup lockers and a walk-up window, with an AI drive-thru to launch in the coming weeks.



To celebrate the grand opening weekend from June 27-30, PowerSoul Café will offer one free smoothie or food item per customer (free items will vary daily) to those who donate $1 or more to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.



Special thanks to the following vendors for supplying product for the free smoothies and food during the grand opening: Orlando Foods and Caputo, Patagonia Foods, Ambriola and Dole.



“The positive response we’ve received from customers is overwhelming – they really get what we’re doing,” said Dina Mitchell, founder of PowerSoul Café. “While there is a tremendous (and necessary) emphasis to highlight the attention we’ve taken to serve those with celiac and other allergies, our smoothies and food are being enjoyed by everyone. There’s no limitation to good tasting and healthy food – even from a fast-food chain. We’re really happy to be opening in Henderson to spread the love!”



The Henderson location joins the previously opened flagship and central kitchen at 8180 W. Warm Springs Rd. (at Tarkanian Plaza) and 3501 S. Valley View Blvd. in Chinatown, all three serving healthy fast food and smoothies, 24-hours a day.



The flagship and the largest site on W. Warm Springs Rd., features an AI drive-thru solution – produced by The Howard Company and Partech – self-serve AI pickup lockers produced by ONDO, and a walk-up window. The PowerSoul Cafe kitchen is double-certified gluten-free, and all locations and employees will be certified gluten-free. The S. Valley View Blvd. site spans 1,000 sq. ft. and features a walk-up window and self-serve AI pickup lockers.

PowerSoul Cafe stores operate 24-hours and range in size from 500 to 1250 square feet with various footprints, including: drive thru, inline, PODs, casino, sporting arenas and airports. The endeavor anticipates a minimum of 100 stores and thousands of jobs nationwide over the five years.



Ordering is made easy with the ability to place and pay for orders via smartphone, website, and scanning a QR code, which will first direct customers to PowerSoul Cafe’s “Discover My Power” tool, a function that can filter menu options and recommendations based on individual dietary goals, flavor preferences, and allergies. Then, offering what Mitchell has coined as ‘Fearless Dining™, guests can schedule pickup times to retrieve orders through self-serve smart food lockers and walk-up windows, with many sites including a drive-thru window.



Mitchell, a longtime Nevada-based entrepreneur, owned the rights as an Area Developer for Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Nevada and parts of Southern California from 2000 to 2014.



PowerSoul Caféis now hiring and accepting applications for all three locations and the central kitchen. Applications and details available at www.powersoulcafe.com/careers.



Menus, additional location details and more information about PowerSoul Cafe can be found at www.PowerSoulCafe.com.