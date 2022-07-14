PR Agency BizCom Associates Adds Salad and Go to Roster

Dallas-Fort Worth PR and marketing communications agency BizCom Associates today announced the addition of Salad and Go to its world-class client roster.

Salad and Go is a gourmet salad drive-thru restaurant chain on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for all. With more than 50 locations across Arizona and Texas, Salad and Go provides customers with quick, affordable, healthy and delicious meals from a chef-curated menu. Each location features a variety of nutritious options including salads, wraps, soup and more.

The rapidly growing chain embraces philanthropy at the core and this passion for service is made clear by the company’s work in Arizona, where additional ingredients are purchased directly from farmers and suppliers to donate 4,000 salads each week to those in need.

BizCom has been retained by Salad and Go to support the restaurant’s rapid growth and evolution with an integrated PR and marketing communications program. Salad and Go’s continued success has it on track to nearly double in size by the end of the year, with more new locations across Arizona, Texas, and Oklahoma slated for openings throughout 2022.

"Salad and Go is revolutionizing the world of fast food, and we’re honored to support their philanthropic mission to make fresh food as accessible as possible for all. We are determined to amplify that message and increase brand awareness alongside record-setting expansion for the road ahead," says BizCom Co-Founder and COO Monica Feid. "BizCom pushes the boundaries of PR, just as Salad and Go redefines how freshness and value can coexist. Our extensive experience in the business and food service industries can position Salad and Go for continued success, and we look forward to this healthy partnership.”