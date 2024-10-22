Praevar Corporation, a global leader in digital signage innovation, announced the launch of its new family of innovative, sustainable signage solutions ePoster. Featuring a 32-inch E Ink Spectra 6 display, the ePaper digital signage solution is engineered for indoor advertising and retail environments. Designed as a smart replacement for traditional paper posters, the ePoster combines vibrant, full-colour displays with impressively low power consumption, helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint while delivering an eco-friendly and energy-efficient alternative to static signage.

“Collaborating with Praevar on their innovative ePoster solution is a significant step forward in sustainable signage,” said AVP for the US Regional Business Unit at E Ink, Tim O’Malley “The integration of our Spectra ePaper technology enhances the visual appeal of digital signage while aligning with our commitment to sustainability. By offering a vibrant, full-color display with minimal power consumption, we help businesses reduce their environmental impact while maintaining high-quality, dynamic content.”

As digital signage becomes increasingly essential for real-time communication, traditional paper posters still hold their ground in places where installing digital displays is challenging due to limited power access or structural constraints. Praevar’s newly developed ePoster displays offer a lightweight, reflective, and non-emissive solution, perfectly aligning with the sustainable design priorities of modern cities and businesses.

In an era where sustainability is paramount for the retail industry, Praevar’s ePoster addresses the need for sustainable communication solutions by merging traditional posters’ visual appeal with digital technology’s versatility. This innovative approach minimizes energy consumption, drawing power only during content updates, helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint while enhancing customer engagement. The ePoster is set to hit the market in November 2024, providing retailers and brands with a viable, eco-friendly solution to address the growing regulatory demands for sustainability and energy efficiency in digital signage.

“We have a hard-earned global reputation for manufacturing reliable, durable, and beautiful high-brightness displays. We’ve spent a lot of our time listening to our customers about their operating challenges and have seen the trend for more efficient screens,” says Praevar’s CEO Ralph Idems. “Our clients are challenged by the availability of power, the operating costs of energy at sites, and increasingly, by demands from their customers and from regulators to deliver more sustainable, environmentally-friendly solutions. Recognizing both a market need and demand, our 20+ years of experience in specialty displays positioned us perfectly to address it with this new product line.”

Key Features of the Praevar ePoster:

32-inch full-colour ePoster display, supporting 65,000 colours for visually dynamic and detailed content.

Battery-powered, capable of running for up to one year on a single charge, eliminating the need for power cords and reducing installation costs.

2,560 x 1,440 high-resolution display, offering crisp, detailed visuals for maximum impact in retail environments.

Lightweight design (9 lbs/4 kg) for easy installation without the need for specialized mounting hardware.

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for seamless integration with third-party content management systems and cloud-based content updates.

An optional two-inch solar panel that utilizes natural or overhead light to trickle-charge the battery, further reducing operational costs and energy consumption.

Viewing angle 180 degrees

The ePoster allows retailers to embrace an eco-friendly solution without compromising on visual appeal or usability. By leveraging cloud-based management and built-in connectivity, businesses can keep their promotions fresh and engaging without the frequent manual updates that traditional posters require.

“With the ePoster, we’re not just replacing paper; we’re revolutionizing how retail communicates,” added Idems. “Its long battery life, high resolution, and flexible installation options make it the perfect choice for retailers committed to sustainability and efficiency.”

Looking Ahead: Sustainable Solutions for Outdoor Advertising with “eLuminex”

“But we’re not stopping there! Coming in Q1 2025, Praevar will introduce its new Sustainable eLuminex series, featuring a large format outdoor ePoster designed as an optional replacement for traditional six-sheet backlit posters. This innovative display aims to reduce energy consumption and operator bills by as much as 50%, paving the way for a more sustainable future in public spaces, transit hubs, and shopping malls,” added Idems.

The mission at Praevar is to empower businesses to meet their sustainability goals while improving operational efficiency through cutting-edge, energy-efficient digital signage solutions. They are dedicated to transforming the advertising landscape with products that prioritise both performance and environmental responsibility.

Learn more about how Praevar is leading the charge toward a more sustainable future in retail. For a demonstration of the ePoster, visit www.praevar.com/products/eposter-digital-advertising-displays or contact Praevar directly.